Clay Travis Appears On 'Fox & Friends' Talks Broadway, The Masters, And More

OutKick founder Clay Travis appeared as a guest on "Fox & Friends" on Saturday morning to discuss everything from George Clooney to The Masters.

Travis had to travel to New York City for his live appearance on the show, and while he was in the Big Apple, he attended the Broadway show "Good Night, Good Luck," which stars George Clooney. Unfortunately, the experience was ruined by how the play incorporated a left-leaning message at the end.

"I don’t want to spoil it for anybody who may watch, but they destroyed the entire purpose of the play by going crazy left-wing in the conclusion," Travis said. "But up to that point, it was a really good play."

"It’s shocking that they would take a good play and destroy it with politics, especially with George Clooney," co-host Charlie Hurt said sarcastically.

Rachel Campos-Duffy expounded on that point and said that Clooney’s choices to approve of leftist ideology are done with a bigger plan in mind.

"Everything is done from the lens of whether he wants to be president," Campos-Duffy said.

Travis said that that’s a highly credible theory.

"All of (the Democratic leaders) have such wild things that they have endorsed. A long way down, they might have to pick a 2028 nominee like Clooney who doesn’t have that same history of crazy that the Democrat party has embraced since 2020," Travis said.

The next part of his appearance on the show involved talking to Ricky Cobb, host of OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show." The first topic discussed was the departure of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava , who reportedly left because the Vols wouldn’t give him $4 million per year.

While that is certainly a travesty and a horrible sign of the times, Cobb acknowledged that until the NCAA does something about it, situations like this will keep happening.

"We are in the Wild West era right now, and it happened in such a short time. This is a complete turning on its head of where we’ve been historically," Cobb said. "He’s got a crazy amount of leverage because they are on a series of one-year deals, and they’re negotiating the best deal they can get. We’ve got to get some type of governance here."

Finally, the two discussed The Masters , and who was the golfer to watch this weekend. Cobb had a clear choice about whom the most intriguing golfer is at this tournament.

"Rory McIlroy has my attention…If Rory is able to come out on Saturday, and post around under par, it's going to post him somewhere either at the lead or he is going to retain his position just off the lead. Every eye is going to be on him," Cobb said.