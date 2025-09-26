Classless Europeans Strike Again, As Rory McIlroy Flips Off Ryder Cup Crowd

Not the classiest move from one of the world's best players

The 2025 Ryder Cup has not gone according to plan for the United States team, as another disastrous morning session of Foursomes gave Europe a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the afternoon.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has once again played poorly in a match-play format, and as usual, the European team has relied on the power of deciding as a team to make miraculous chip-ins and using some of the worst players in professional golf this year to drain 45-foot putts.

But all that winning, and the power of friendship exemplified by making Seve Ballesteros some kind of team mascot, despite Seve dying when most of the European players were teenagers or in middle school, hasn't been enough to put them in a good mood. And no one better exemplified that more than Rory McIlroy, who took the opportunity to express his frustration with the American fans.

Rory McIlroy Flips Off Fans, Chokes Putt

McIlroy, playing with friend Shane Lowry against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, was caught making an inappropriate gesture during the Sunday afternoon four-balls match. Walking off the 11th hole, he was recorded flipping off the US fans, with the support of Lowry.

Not the classiest move from one of the world's best players! And, of course, something that would be heavily criticized by British media were a U.S. player to do the same to European fans.

Rory got it back quickly though, as Patrick Cantlay dropped in a massive birdie putt, followed by McIlroy egregiously lipping out to tie the match heading into the last few holes.

Still, Europe will certainly be heavy favorites to retain the Ryder Cup after a disastrous first day for the U.S. team. All because of the power of friendship, the legacy of Seve Ballesteros, and the fact that most of them moved to America when they were kids and have lived here for decades.

Every putt, every chip-in, Jon Rahm, who did not win once this season on the LIV Tour, having the day of his life, some questionable pairings. All told, a 5.5-2.5 lead for Europe heading into Saturday. It's all lining up for them to celebrate a "road" win where most of them live.