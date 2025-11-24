Clark Lea Challenges Vanderbilt To Continue Growing Amid Extension Talks And Outside Noise

Vanderbilt's Clark Lea has a goal of continuing to grow his football program in Nashville, and it's going to take a collective effort to make sure this isn’t a one or two-year period of success. To do that, he might have to ruffle a few feathers in negotiations regarding his future.

Heading into a monumental matchup with Tennessee on Saturday that could see the Commodores in the college football playoff if a few things go their way, it's easy to notice that the outside noise about his future is not fazing him.

We aren't talking about a Lane Kiffin scenario on West End, which has garnered enough headlines for all of college football.

While other schools, like Ole Miss, have to work overtime on the public relations front, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea appreciates the fact that his team has not been distracted by outside noise regarding his future.

When Will Vanderbilt, Clark Lea Agree To A New Deal?

Has he signed a contract extension yet? No, but you won't see his family taking trips to other cities for negotiating tactics, or having to meet with his AD to discuss how to handle a bubbling situation regarding his future.

While speaking with Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton on OutKick's Hot Mic, the Commodores coach was transparent about whether he has signed a new deal, and how his players have handled outside noise.

"Not yet, and I know that's obviously on everyone's mind. We're working through a process that way, and I only control so much of that. The good thing for me is to focus my attention on the team, and that's been what's most important to me. Finding success here late in the season, winning in November..that's where I put my attention.

"The rest of it will take care of itself. Certainly anxious to get through it and know exactly where we're gonna be next and the things that come with that type of stability."

Obviously, Vanderbilt players have not been affected by any outside noise, as they prepare for a game against Tennessee that could decide their college football playoff fate. For this, Clark Lea understands that outside noise can sometimes bleed into a locker room.

"One thing I want to say, you don't have to go far in the corners of the internet to find rumors everywhere. So I really wanna compliment the players and the staff. It's so easy this time of year as a college football coach to spend your time in the rumor mill. It's easy for a player to chase all those rumors, and allow that to bleed into the process."

Clark Lea Making Sure Vanderbilt Is Bought In For The Future

As to what Vanderbilt needs to do regarding Clark Lea's new deal, the head coach made it clear that he's looking toward the long-term future, hoping to continue building his program into a group that will be a problem for years to come.

"I think it's important to say this, and this is the honest-to-gods truth. Anything I'm looking for is about sustainability in this program, and I'm not shy to talk about what my goals are, and that's championship level play. Not one season of it, it's this ability to have Vanderbilt football say ‘The Championship Runs Through Nashville’, and we can do that. But, there are certain specific things that we have to be doing now to level up. To ensure over time that we can continue to have this level of excitement around our program.

"Those are the points of focus. It has less to do with me, and more of how we create something here that isn't about one season or two seasons. It's about long-term sustainability and how Vanderbilt football can help Vanderbilt university become the best university on the face of the earth."

Watch the full interview below with Vanderbilt's Clark Lea

Clark Lea would go on to point out that the school cannot just punt progress to three years and his players need to feel the fruits of its investment in the program moving forward. But, quicker rather than later.

Sure, Things Are A Little Uncomfortable For Vandy, Lea

It's not just one thing for Clark Lea, and his discussions about whether to stay at Vanderbilt, or entertain other jobs. It comes down to making sure his assistants are paid, along with having a large enough NIL budget to compete on a yearly basis.

Right now, Vanderbilt cannot take the chance of losing one of the best coaches in college football, especially given how much the school has found success in what has already been invested into the program.

But, Clark Lea is trying to make sure they are in the right spot for future goals, which means conversations can get testy, with the Vanderbilt coach trying to make sure they can continue this into the future, and not just fall off next season.

"The tension of not having it done can be uncomfortable. But also, it's very important right now that we get everything aligned on where this needs to go, and so that's what we're doing," Clark Lea noted.

We'll see how much more negotiating needs to happen behind the scenes between both sides. But, it's clear that Clark Lea has a few things in mind about what else he needs to continue building Vandebilt into a problem for opposing schools in the SEC, and continue chasing CFP opportunities.