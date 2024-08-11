C.J. Stroud Joins Luke Combs On Stage; Texans Owner Cal McNair Shotguns A Beer

Fresh off their preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, C.J. Stroud and several of his Houston Texans teammates joined country music star Luke Combs on stage for his show at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Wearing a cowboy hat, Stroud waved to the cheering crowd. But it was Texans owner Cal McNair who took the party to the next level. Decked out in what can only be described as the official uniform of the Houston Rodeo, McNair shotgunned a beer with Combs — just in time for the Grammy-nominated artist to break into the chorus of his hit, "1, 2 Many." The song, which features legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn, is (of course) all about slamming beers.

Stroud stuck around in a suite for the entire show. On his Instagram story, the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year posted a video of Combs singing his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Stroud wrote, "One of my favorite songs!" on the video along with three fire emojis.

Yeah, the vibes are high in Houston.

And why wouldn't they be? The Texans are coming off a 10-win season (that very few saw coming), where they made the playoffs and found their quarterback of the future.

Pretty impressive for a team that, not long ago, was hiring and firing multiple head coaches, was sideswiped by the Deshaun Watson controversy, and was simply an afterthought in the AFC South.

That's obviously changed, and the Texans followed last season's success with a highly productive off-season. The club added 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs, 1,000-yard running back Joe Mixon, premier edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and accomplished interior defensive lineman Denico Autry this spring.

Not too shabby.

For the Texans' next preseason game, they'll host the New York Giants on Saturday. That should give Cal enough time to recover from his hangover.