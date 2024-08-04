Fantasy Football Last-Place Finishers Have To Sing On Stage At Luke Combs Show

If you finish last in your fantasy football league, you're probably in for a little bit of embarrassment. If you finish last in Luke Combs' fantasy football league, your embarrassment is amplified in front of 65,000 people.

During a concert in Cincinnati on Saturday, the country music star welcomed a couple of surprise guests on stage — a couple of fantasy football losers.

Combs said he has been in the same fantasy league with his high school best friends for 12 years. Last year, his buddies decided to make that season's loser go on stage and sing with him as punishment.

"Lucky for me, there was a scoring issue in the last game, and my two best friends in the whole world both lost. And they both have to come out and sing in front of you guys tonight," he said.

More humiliating than the Waffle House Challenge or getting a random tattoo? You decide.

The singer said his friends had "been nervous about this for a long time." But a deal's a deal, and both came out onstage to perform a song of Combs' choosing — which was not one of his own.

"I want everybody to get a nice look at their blue suede shoes, because these boys are about to be walking in Memphis," Combs said, as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Unfortunately for the crowd, the guys are as bad at singing as they are at fantasy football.

Better luck in 2024, fellas.