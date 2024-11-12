CJ Gardner-Johnson Sings 'Billie Jean' Parody About Teammate Cooper Dejean

I never really considered what I would do to kill time if I was sitting on the sidelines during an NFL game waiting to get back into the game (it wasn't exactly a pressing issue for me if you can believe that).

It turns out that Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson likes to get creative and this weekend he spent some time waiting for the Eagles defense to head back onto the field by working on a parody song about his teammate, Eagles cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean.

Better yet, it was to the tune of Michael Jackson's hit, "Billie Jean."

"Cooper DeJean is cornerback one, yeah," Gardner-Johnson sang. "He locked down your number one option, yeah."

And then came my favorite moment of this clip which was his lyrics for the "But the kid is not my son,"-part.

"Cooper DeJean; you're a punt returner," he sang.

Bad look for the Cowboys. They were such a non-issue for the Eagles this weekend that the Birds were goofing around and coming up with parody songs during the game.

And considering he came up with the lyrics in the middle of an NFL game, CJ Gardner-Johnson's foray into parody songs was not bad at all.

Some of the words are shoe-horned just a little bit and even the best morning zoo radio song parody dude in the world has to shoehorn a word in occasionally to get a joke in.

He's no Weird Al, but he could crack the Dr. Demento starting lineup with a few more quality reps under his belt.

I mean, this made me laugh more than "Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah" ever did.

The Eagles seem to be the NFL's most musical team if that counts for anything (it doesn't) what with the annual Jason Kelce Christmas songs and everything. But they're not letting their musical ambitions get in the way of the task at hand as the Birds are currently in a race with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East title.