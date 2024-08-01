CJ Gardner-Johnson Gets Eagles Meeting Cancelled By Draining Three-Pointer

NFL training camps are in full swing, and it turns out that players hate sitting in meetings as much as most people do, which is why Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was treated like a conquering hero when he got one of the team's meetings canceled by drilling a three-pointer.

The Eagles have a basketball hoop in the corner of their meeting room (because why not?) and it was up to Gardner-Johnson — who's back with the Birds after spending last season with the Detroit Lions — to drain a bucket and put an early end to a team meeting.

This gave me "community college algebra class when the professor is trying to find a way out of teaching because he's too hungover vibes."

I think an assist needs to be given to whoever yelled "Kobe!" the second the ball left CJ's hand. I think there's scientific evidence to back up the fact that if someone yells "Kobe!" it's more likely to go in.

That's just a fact (alright, it might be conjecture).

But I was impressed by that shot, and if anyone is qualified to discuss the center of the Philadelphia Eagles-basketball Venn diagram, it's me. The Eagles used to have a basketball team of players that would play in charity games. I played against them when I was like 12 or 13 and drilled a three-pointer that got me on the local news.

They said I was 9 years old, but still, I was on the news…

Anyway, the Eagles had a lighter schedule thanks to Gardner's sharp shooting, but wouldn't it be kind of hilarious if whatever got skipped in that meeting became an Achilles heel for the Eagles this season?

Like they were going to go over some kind of defensive coverage, but didn't get to it because of CJ Gardner-Johnson's Steph Curry impression and it ends up having a butterfly effect on the Eagles' defense.

I don't know, I'm going to keep this receipt because if there are issues with the Eagles' secondary this season we will take another look at this…