Cincinnati Reds Slugger Elly De La Cruz Homers Hours After Learning Of His Sister's Death

As he crossed home plate, Cruz pointed to the sky and made a heart gesture with his hands.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has hit 49 home runs in his MLB career . None of them had more significance than the one he hit on Sunday.

The Red traveled to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs, but it wasn’t an ordinary day at the park for Cruz. Before first pitch, he learned that his older sister, Genelis, had died in their native Dominican Republic after an extended battle with health issues.

Despite learning of the tragic news, Cruz said he still wanted to play. As a tribute to his sister, he wrote "RIP Manita," short for hermanita, or little sister.

"We just told him we will support whatever he needs to do. He wants to play today and then we’ll go from there," Reds manager Terry Francona said before the game.

In the sixth inning, Cruz stepped up to the plate with a man on and delivered a moment he will never forget.

He sent a fastball from Jameson Taillon deep into the right field corner for a two-run blast.

To play with that kind of heartache is something few players would be willing to endure, and to hit a home run with that pain running through your head speaks to the character and talent of Cruz.