Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Close To Blockbuster Trade

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly close to making one of the biggest splashes of the 2025 Major League Baseball season in their attempt to return to the postseason.

Cincinnati is just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot at 53-50, and based on their run differential, they've been a bit unlucky with an "expected" record of 55-48. If there's ever a time to go for it, this is it. And to their credit, the Reds front office and ownership appear to be poised to do just that.

According to a new report from C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, there's "mutual interest" between the Reds and Diamondbacks on a trade sending Eugenio Suarez from Arizona back to the Reds.

Suarez is a pending free agent after the season, and the Diamondbacks, having just been swept by the Houston Astros, have fallen further and further from contention. While this doesn't mean a deal is imminent, Suarez would be a tremendous addition in Cincinnati. Though another report on Thursday threw a bit of cold water on the potential trade.

Eugenio Suarez Could Pay Huge Dividends For Teams In Contention

Suarez has been one of baseball's best hitters for years, but in his age-33-34 season, he's taken it to a whole new level.

His career high in home runs is 49, set in the juiced ball season of 2019, but with 36 through late-July, he's on pace to sail past that. Even with some poor batted ball luck, he's hitting .252/.325/.593, good for a 149 weighted runs created plus, 49% better than league average on offense. He's also not a bad defensive third baseman, leading to a projected wins above replacement total around 4.5-5, which would again be a career best.

The Reds offense has been good, not great, and given the hitter-friendly nature of their home stadium, it's arguably been underwhelming. Suarez would fix that in a hurry.

To throw a bit of cold water on the hopes of Reds fans though, Andy Martino also reported Thursday that the Diamondbacks have been scouting the Mets farm system for potential prospect targets. Martino said that doesn't necessarily mean Suarez would head to Queens, but it's an indication the two sides are talking.

With Mark Vientos struggling, Suarez would be another immediate upgrade for New York as they chase a division title. With just a week left before the deadline, it now seems like a certainty that he's dealt somewhere. Whether it's the Reds, Mets, or the ubiquitous trade deadline mystery team.