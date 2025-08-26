Bengals Safety Sends Heartwarming Message About God, Late Father After Making Roster

From 2024 undrafted free agent to 53-man roster, PJ Jules thanks God and dedicates his journey to his late father.

On NFL roster cutdown day, the focus is largely on the players who fail to make the team. But it's important to note that, for many, the day represents the moment their dreams came true. One such example is Cincinnati Bengals defensive back PJ Jules.

Jules spent the entire 2024 season on the Bengals practice squad after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois. He was a first-team FCS All-American in 2023, but wasn't quite able to make his way onto an active NFL roster last year.

That changed this year, though, according to a post by Jules on X. He confirmed that he made the team, thanked God, and sent a message to his late father.

"I made the team, I’m active. Thank you Lord for the opportunity. I miss you soo much Dad. Wish you was here to see me, You believed in me. I know you watching. I do this for you, from nothing to something. This just beginning of something great."

According to a local news report from WLWT, Bengals secondary coach Jordan Kovacs called Jules' journey one of the more inspiring stories in the NFL.

Jules, who has a speech impediment, is the son of Haitian immigrants, and his late father was a youth football referee.

When Jules was in the seventh grade, the family took its annual trip back to Haiti. Jules' father passed away during the trip. He got choked up talking about his family during a recent interview. It’s hard not to get emotional listening to him speak.

This is really a tremendous example of perseverance and how sports can change lives. As members of the media, we're not supposed to root for players. But try and stop me from rooting for PJ Jules to succeed in the NFL.

It won't work. I hope the kid becomes an All-Pro.