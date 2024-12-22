Bengals QB Joe Burrow Throws Ridiculous TD Pass To Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals need a lot of things to go their way over the final three weeks of the NFL season to make the playoffs. That generally means that star quarterback Joe Burrow has to put on his Superman cape every week.

Well, early in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow showed that he had already shed the Clark Kent glasses to proudly display the "S" on his chest.

Before that though, believe it or not, it was the Bengals defense who came up with the first huge play of the game. Unfortunately for Joe Burrow, his team's terrible defense has been the biggest culprit in the team being on the outside of the NFL postseason picture.

Otherwise, Burrow might have the best case to be the league MVP. Alas, that's not the case.

However, with the Browns poised to put the first points on the board (thanks to the porous Cincinnati defense allowing a 66-yard Jerome Ford run), Bengals safety Vonn Bell punched the ball out of the hands of backup Cleveland running back D'Onta Foreman just before Foreman reached the endzone.

Cincinnati needed to drive 99 yards to score a touchdown after the turnover, and they did just that. And they capped it off with one of the more ridiculous touchdown passes this season.

The Browns tripped up Burrow as he was scrambling and trying to find an open receiver, and just as Burrow was about to hit the ground, he managed to get rid of the ball and found Tee Higgins wide open in the endzone.

I mean, come on. That's absurd.

The Bengals might have a big hill to climb to get into the playoffs, but it certainly won't be Burrow's fault if it doesn't happen.