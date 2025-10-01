List Of The Bengals Offensive Drive Results Over Their Last Two Games May Make You Physically Ill

The Cincinnati Bengals were always going to take a significant step in the wrong direction with quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined with a severe turf toe injury, but what we've seen, or haven't seen, from the offense has been downright shocking.

The beatdown the Bengals took courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 appears to have been the perfect preview of what we can expect out of Cincinnati with Jake Browning under center. The 48-10 loss at Minnesota was followed up by an embarrassing 28-3 loss against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, a game where Cincinnati's offense looked anemic.

When a team gets outscored 76-13 over two games, a look at their offensive possessions is going to be ugly, but when you see the Bengals' drive results over those two contests, 22 drives in total, it may have you contemplating never watching Cincinnati football ever again.

Here is the ugly, ugly breakdown:

So. Many. Punts.

Again, this offense was always going to struggle without Burrow calling the shots, but the defense being a shell of itself is undoubtedly a cause for concern as well.

The Bengals gave up 512 yards to the Broncos in Week 4, making it a miracle that the team didn't give up more than 28 points in the contest. The Cincinnati offense had a whopping 159 total yards in the loss.

On the bright side, the Bengals didn't turn the ball over against Denver, so the team has that going for it as it gets to play host to the very well-rounded Detroit Lions this upcoming Sunday.