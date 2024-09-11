Joe Burrow Dumbfounded That Fans Are Worried About Him Because Of A Gatorade Bottle

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't play particularly well in a loss Sunday to the New England Patriots.

Bengals fans, and NFL analysts, are predictably freaking out about one game. There's no better time for overreaction than Week 1 of the NFL season, so here we are.

But it's not just Burrow's play that has people worried – he actually played quite a bit better than most people realize, actually – but a lingering injury concern.

Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury last year to his throwing arm. He had surgery in November to repair the damaged ligaments.

Things heated up in May when an NFL "reporter" claimed that a Cincinnati source said that Burrow's wrist would "never be the same."

Well, several times during Sunday's Week 1 loss, Burrow was spotted flexing and moving his wrist in a manner that looked like it was bothering him.

Fans noticed that. They also noticed something that happened when Burrow went to take a sip of water out of a Gatorade bottle.

That post went up Tuesday at 4:39 p.m. and in 24 hours racked up nearly 20,000 likes, and had nearly 8 million views.

I think the person is making a joke, but as the Internet often does, it overreacted. People really believe that Burrow couldn't hold a Gatorade bottle because his wrist hurt too much.

Never mind that he threw 29 passes in an NFL game and completed 72% of them.

The bottle slipped out of his hand. I can't believe I even have to write that. And, this may come as a shock, but that's actually happened to me. Just the other day, I went to hit my water bottle, it slipped out of my hand, and I had to pick it back up.

I have never even had wrist surgery!

For his part, Burrow had no idea what the reporter was talking about when he was asked about it.

This is absurd, but you know what? I'm not even mad about it.

Why? Because THE NFL IS BACK AND NOTHING CAN BRING ME DOWN RIGHT NOW!