College Hoops Coach Boldly Calls Out Fans, Media After Team Suffers Yet Another Loss

Criticizing the media and your team's fanbase after a 0-2 start in conference play in what is undoubtedly a pivotal season for your tenure is a bold play, but that's exactly what Wes Miller did after Cincinnati's latest loss.

The Bearcats began the campaign 4-0, but they suddenly have a record of 8-7. Losses to Clemson, Georgia, and Houston won't hurt the team's resume come March, but losing seven of your team's last 11 games can weigh on all involved, and it appears to have reached a boling point for Miller.

Following Cincinnati's 62-60 loss on the road to West Virginia on Tuesday, a game the Bearcats led with under two minutes to go, Miller was understandably hot, and essentially laid all his cards out on the table while giving a passionate answer during a postgame radio interview on 700 WLW.

" I don't care what people think," Miller said. "I only care about my team. I care about my program. It's almost comical. We just gotta stay together and stay resilient. It's us against the whole world. We know that. We're gonna get a break. We're gonna keep going.

"Period. Everybody can quit on us. Everybody. I hear it. It's us against the world."

"Everybody can do all the crap they do on social media. I don't care," Miller said. "I care about how it affects my team, but I don't personally care. That doesn't get to dictate. We're just going to be resilient and fight," Miller continued.

On the one hand, you have to tip your cap to Miller for being blunt and honest in today's world of college athletics where most coaches tip toe around tough situations. On the other, Miller's team has made it a habit to squander opportunities to win games.

The Bearcats had every opportunity to flip losses against Clemson, Xavier, and now West Virginia into meaningful wins, but collapsed late in all three contests.

The glaring issue for Cincinnati this season has been scoring. The Bearcats are averaging just 73.7 points per game, which puts them 265th in the country out of 365 Division I programs.

Miller is in his fifth season as the head coach at Cincinnati and owns an overall record of 90-66. The program has not made the NCAA Tournament since he took over in 2021.