Christian Women’s Basketball Team Wins Championship After Abuse Allegations From Trans Opponent

The women's basketball team at Columbia Bible College (CBC), an evangelical Mennonite Bible College in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada got the best possible revenge on Saturday.

CBC earlier this season faced sanctions from the PACWEST Athletic Conference over allegations of abuse towards a transgender opponent at a different school. Head coach Taylor Claggett is and has been suspended during the investigation, and the school was unable to host PACWEST conference tournament play.

The allegations stemmed from an October 2024 matchup against Vancouver Island University,

During that game, transgender athlete Harriette Mackenzie alleged that Claggett "cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade about how I shouldn’t be allowed to play." Mackenzie also said that CBC players committed excessive fouls on purpose.

"I got two-hand chucked to the ground by No. 13 without a play on the ball in sight, then head coach Clagett can be seen applauding in support," Mackenzie posted.

VIU then forfeited a later game against CBC, citing safety concerns for Mackenzie.

Well, after all the disputed allegations, and without their coach, CBC won out anyway.

Columbia Bible College Wins Championship

The CBC Bearcats defeated the St. Mary's Lightning on Saturday, winning the CCAA National Championship.

The Bearcats won 77-70 behind 20 points each from Grace Park and Madeline Beerwald, along with 19 points from Elissa Vreugdenhi.

It's the perfect way to cap a season in which they faced an allegation and investigation that the school believed was improperly handled.

Earlier in 2025, the school issued a statement to Fox News Digital denying any wrongdoing.

"This was surprising news to us," the statement read. "CBC stands for safe play for all. Accusations that CBC, its coaches, players, and fans are a safety threat are simply untrue and misinformed."

"PACWEST has publicly stated that it has concluded its investigation. CBC is deeply disappointed with PACWEST’s decision. We do not believe that a proper process was followed or that the results were fair. As a result, we are taking steps to have PACWEST’s decision reviewed. We will not be commenting further at this time," the statement explained.

Even without their coach, after all the turmoil, CBC won a national championship. Oh, and Vancouver Island, the school with the transgender athlete who forfeited based on "safety" and tried to derail the Bearcats' season? That team lost earlier in the tournament.

Sometimes, revenge is sweet.