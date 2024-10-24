A Humble Christian Pulisic Admits His 'Olimpico' Goal In The Champions League Was An Accident

American soccer star Christian Pulisic has been putting together an unbelievably strong season in Italy with AC Milan, and his ‘Olimpico’ style goal during his club's Champions League clash earlier this week was the perfect representation of his campaign thus far.

The only issue is that he admitted after the fact that he wasn't trying to score on the play, which shows that everything is falling in Pulisic's favor, even scoring goals directly from a corner kick.

Pulisic stunned the crowd with his unique goal in the 34th minute, which gave AC Milan quite the spark before defeating Club Brugge 3-1 for its first win in the Champions League this season. The team lost previous matches against Germany's Bayer Leverkusen and England's Liverpool.

Given that Pulisic was laughing seconds after the ball found the back of the net he knew he got away with quite the play before admitting after the game he was just trying to play a good ball into a dangerous area.

"Today it was a bit of luck but it’s still worth a goal. I’m very happy," Pulisic said in Italian. "I didn’t try to do that but it was a good cross, I’ll say that, and after a nice, nice goal but I wasn’t trying that."

Pulisic has now scored two goals in three Champions League matches this season to go along with five goals and three assists in eight appearances for AC Milan in Seria A play. A point-per-game clip in Italy's top league is quite an accomplishment and has the American firmly in the discussion as being one of the most skilled wingers in the game.

The captain of the U.S. men's national team is playing the best soccer of his career, and supporters of the USMNT certainly hope he'll continue making strides in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup in North America.