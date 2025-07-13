49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Welcomes First Child With Former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, a week before McCaffrey is expected to report to training camp and eight weeks before the start of the NFL season.

Married in 2024, McCaffrey and Culpo shared a photo on social media, introducing Colette Annalise McCaffrey to the football community.

The couple announced in March that the former Miss Universe was expecting.

"Next chapter: motherhood," Culpo said at the time.

On Sunday, she shared hospital photos, cozying up with the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other," Culpo said in a separate post on her IG Stories, adding, "The scariest and most rewarding experience. As soon as he entered the room, I felt complete peace. Look at that grip."

Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Share Touching Moment After Winning NFC Championship: VIDEO

McCaffrey, 29, is coming off an injury-shortened season after suffering a PCL tear four games into 2024. He tallied 50 carries for 202 yards and 15 catches for 146 yards.

Despite his injury history, CMC remains a top-ranked running back and signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the 49ers, securing his place through the 2027 season.

NFL fans poured on support for the new father.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela