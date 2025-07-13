49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Welcomes First Child With Former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo
Couple introduced Colette Annalise McCaffrey to the football community
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, a week before McCaffrey is expected to report to training camp and eight weeks before the start of the NFL season.
Married in 2024, McCaffrey and Culpo shared a photo on social media, introducing Colette Annalise McCaffrey to the football community.
The couple announced in March that the former Miss Universe was expecting.
"Next chapter: motherhood," Culpo said at the time.
On Sunday, she shared hospital photos, cozying up with the three-time Pro Bowler.
"Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other," Culpo said in a separate post on her IG Stories, adding, "The scariest and most rewarding experience. As soon as he entered the room, I felt complete peace. Look at that grip."
McCaffrey, 29, is coming off an injury-shortened season after suffering a PCL tear four games into 2024. He tallied 50 carries for 202 yards and 15 catches for 146 yards.
Despite his injury history, CMC remains a top-ranked running back and signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the 49ers, securing his place through the 2027 season.
NFL fans poured on support for the new father.
