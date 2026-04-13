Chris Paul’s Next Gig After Brutal NBA Exit Revealed: The Point God Goes Back to School

Chris Paul’s NBA exit turns cold, landing him on his son’s high school bench in L.A.

Ex-NBA guard Chris Paul didn’t get a farewell tour. The Point God got a 2 a.m. social media post telling him to go home. No TV booth or front office job.

Just a high school gym in North Hollywood.

According to multiple reports, Paul has joined the coaching staff at Campbell Hall High School as an assistant. His son, Chris Paul II, is a standout guard for the Vikings in the class of 2028.

CP3 is trading the Association for a seat on his son’s bench.

This move follows Paul's somewhat surprisingly messy NBA exit that didn't match his career contributions.

In December 2025, the Clippers, the team where Paul built the Lob City brand, cut him after just 16 games. Paul reportedly found out he was being "sent home" via that middle-of-the-night post. It was a cold, unceremonious move for a future Hall of Famer.

A brief stop that saw him traded to and then waived by the Raptors in February 2026 followed, and just like that, it was over.

CP3 spent two decades being one of the most demanding guys in every room he walked into. Now he is taking that same energy to his son’s bench.

Campbell Hall head coach Brian Clifford didn’t even try to play it cool on social media, calling Paul a "pretty decent hire."

For Paul, the timing makes sense. He finished his career as an NBA journeyman, stopping by Houston, OKC, Phoenix, San Antonio and Golden State.

Now he is finally planting roots in LA. He has already been a fixture on the EYBL circuit with his Team CP3 program, so the jump to a high school bench is about as seamless as it gets.

One thing's for certain. The NBA chapter is closed.

The ending might have been messy, but being on that bench next to his kid is a different kind of win.

The most intense floor general of his era is now an overqualified high school assistant. Good luck to the refs in the San Fernando Valley … you are absolutely going to hear it.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela