Chris Paul Runs Away From Giannis Antetokounmpo Following Hard Foul

Chris Paul fouled the foul but couldn't walk the walk.

During Friday night's Spurs vs Bucks game, the veteran point guard gave a hard foul to one of the league's best in Giannis Antetokounmpo that actually sent the 6-foot-11 star to the ground. A minor scuffle occurred between both teams before the last few minutes of the game would wrap up with the Spurs winning 144-118.

However, after the game, Giannis waited at half court. "I'm right here!" the Greek Freak screamed at Paul, who didn't go anywhere close to the Bucks superstar and probably for good measure, considering he's only 6 feet and Giannis has nearly a foot on him.

‘WHAT MAKES YOU LAUGH CAN ALSO MAKE YOU CRY’

"People that know me, they don't try me," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "If you try me, it's a different side. If you try me, you're going to get that different side of me."

When asked to elaborate, Giannis said it all comes down to the man code.

"At the end of the day, I think we're all men. We all respect one another. If words cross the line, then there's got to be consequences. I really don't say much. I don't say much to start with, try to play the game the right way. If I feel like you're putting my livelihood, my career and my body in jeopardy, in danger, enough is enough, brother."

And that wasn't all.

"I have a family to feed, and what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes," Giannis continued with the subtle threat mic-drop moment.

GIANNIS HAS ONE THING CHRIS PAUL DOESN'T: A RING

Giannis and Paul both have history against each other. Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns famously blew 2-0 game lead over the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, where Paul got rather aggressive towards Giannis at times.

It appears CP is still not over it. And just like the disgruntled high school quarterback who never won the state championship, the 39-year-old CP finds himself on a Spurs team that is ranked 12th in the Western Conference at 21-24, with next to no hopes of getting his first NBA Championship ring.

Meanwhile, the younger Giannis… already has one.