Wisconsin Sports Fans Erupt With Joy After Shocking Job Exit Announced: REACTIONS

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is leaving the program, and fans are very happy.

Wisconsin sports fans are unbelievably happy after a major shakeup in the athletic department.

It was officially announced early Monday morning that Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is stepping away from the program to join the Big Ten. Rumors and early reports started circulating Sunday on social media.

"I have been a part of the Big Ten Conference as a student-athlete, administrator, and Athletic Director since arriving at Wisconsin in 1996. The opportunity to join Commissioner Petitti's leadership team and help guide the Conference and its institutions toward a stronger future is an honor," McIntosh said in a statement announcing the news.

The shakeup represents a massive moment for Wisconsin sports as the program will have only its third AD since 2004.

Wisconsin fans celebrate Chris McIntosh leaving.

McIntosh was the man responsible for firing football coach Paul Chryst and hiring Luke Fickell. The move, while celebrated at the time, has been nothing short of an epic disaster.

Fickell might be on the hot seat, but make no mistake about it. Fans directly blamed McIntosh for the football program falling off a cliff.

How are Wisconsin fans reacting to the news the kingpin responsible is gone?

Total and complete joy!

Below are some reactions on the Wisconsin subreddit reacting to the news McIntosh is leaving for the B1G offices:

Oh no.. don’t go… oh well I tried..

So Fickell goes from hot seat to lame duck

If Fickell pulls a rabbit out of his ass and they have a good season he might stay. But if they miss out on another bowl hes probably a goner.

If they miss a bowl he doesn't even finish the season with this schedule

Probably gone mid season if they drop winnable games

Bad news for the Big 10 but great news for Wisconsin

Fickell on the white hot seat

Assuming the new guy isn't also an idiot, this is great for us. Hope we can get back to being a serious football program again.

It can't be overstated how important this next hire is. Curious to see if they hire another UW person or look to the outside and shake things up.

Fickell just shat his pants

I don't know whether Fickell will be able to turn the football team around but I am happy that we'll have an AD who won't have to worry too much about his own job when it comes to deciding whether or not Fickell should be fired

Trash can. Failing upwards at its finest

Awesome news! I’ll just be glad if the next person is not another Alvarez disciple. I don’t mind another UW person, but I want someone with new and innovative ideas. The game has changed and our AD needs to fit in the current world of college athletics.

Let me destroy the athletic department then leave when another opportunity comes along

If he'd have put half as much effort into running this program as he did in getting himself a cushy exit we'd be winning Nattys

Burned the Football and Basketball (both) programs down and leaves...

As you can see from the reactions, fans aren't just happy. Many are focused on one thing:

What does McIntosh's exit mean for Luke Fickell?

It's likely not good news. The reality is that coaches are often protected by the AD who hires them because firing the coach means the AD is next on the chopping block.

Well, McIntosh is gone, and Fickell's guy is no longer there to protect him if the 2026 season goes off the rails like the previous three.

Wisconsin now enters some uncharted territory with the margin for error being razor thin. The right decision, and things return to the glory days. The wrong decision, and the program will further plunge into the abyss. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.