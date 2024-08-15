Announcer Issues All-Time Reverse Jinx Seconds Before Chris Kirk Makes Hole-In-One: Video

Announcer jinx is a real thing, but it's not often you see the reverse announcer jinx, especially when we're talking about golf. Chris Kirk, however, was the beneficiary of an all-time reverse jinx during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.

The moment came on the difficult Par 3 14th hole at TPC Southwind, and with the hole guarded by a water hazard both short and right of the green, it's an uncomfortable shot to begin with. It's an incredibly uncomfortable shot for a player like Kirk who works the ball right-to-left.

PGA Tour Live broadcaster Ned Michaels pointed this all out on the broadcast, which was good insight , just before Kirk took the club back for his teeshot. Less than 10 seconds after Michaels made the comment, however, Kirk's ball was in the bottom of the cup for an uno.

Typically, when we're talking about golf broadcasters ‘affecting’ a player's shot, it's in a negative way. Each and every week you'll hear someone say that ‘x player is automatic from three-feet’ when faced with what looks to be an easy putt, yet more often than not that player proceeds to miss it.

READ: Chris Kirk Thanks God And His Sobriety In Powerful Moment Following Honda Classic Win

Michaels' call having the reverse effect, and something positive happening to the player in question for once, is what makes the moment even more special. It's safe to say he'll be laughing about it when he sees the viral clip of Kirk's hole-in-one on social media after the broadcast on Thursday.

The ace helped Kirk post an opening-round 64 to push him atop the leaderboard early on in Memphis. His lone blemish on the scorecard came on the Par 4 18th where he made bogey en route to his impressive 64.