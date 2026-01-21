Fox Sports' Chris Fallica Reacts To Bo Nix-Less Broncos, And College Coaches Embracing NIL

Fox Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica joined OutKick's Dan Dakich on Wednesday's episode of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich to talk about a variety of topics, including the NFL playoffs and college football.

Specifically, Fallica gave his take on this weekend's AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are at home, but will be without quarterback Bo Nix. This has resulted in the Patriots turning into 5.5-point road favorites, something Fallica told Dakich is an overreaction.

"It's an overreaction to Bo Nix being out," Fallica said. "All year long. People would talk about Bo Nix and how terrible he was and how he couldn't throw, and he's potentially costing them games. He's great in the fourth quarter, but he's really not the reason why Denver is winning. Nowm we're to expect that… because he's gone, Denver's three points worse on offense?"

Fallica went on to say that he doesn't think the Nix-less Broncos will see as much of a drop off, noting that the Patriots haven't wowed this postseason, owing their wins partially to struggles by opposing offenses.

Dakich and Fallica also discussed a little college football, with Dakich noting that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal are two coaches who are never heard complaining about NIL and the state of college football.

That's pretty rare these days.

"You're correct," Fallica agreed. "Because I think they both understand that this is where we are in the sport. This is the future of the sport, and you need to embrace it.

"If you're not improvising, if you're not welcoming it, if you're not doing everything you can to improve your roster and your chances of winning, and if you're in denial about where this is going and battling people in court — "No, you can't leave" — it's not doing you any good.