UFC Fighter Pulls Powerful Weapon On Robber, And It's All On Video: WATCH

One bad guy learned the hard way that bringing a knife to a gunfight isn't a winning strategy.

There are few things funnier in life than watching someone get hit with instant karma. It warms the soul, and that's exactly what UFC fighter Marlon "Chito" Vera dished out.

Security camera footage going viral shows Vera working on a truck in a residential driveway when someone approached him with a knife.

Not a smart move.

Chito Vera pulls shotgun on would-be robber.

The footage shows the man approaching the UFC fighter while brandishing his blade, and he immediately learned the FO part of FAFO.

The Ecuadorian-born UFC athlete reached into his vehicle and pulled out an all-black pump shotgun. The bad guy immediately ran for his life before Vera could get a shot off.

Check out the incredible footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, there's been some speculation online this isn't real, but there's nothing to suggest that's the case. The UFC fighter also previously suffered a home invasion. Unlike other athletes getting robbed, UFC members don't seem to have a problem handling their business.

Sean Strickland previously found himself in a very similar situation, and also went with a gun for protection.

Being a fighter is solid. Having the ability to send bullets down range is much better.

While I'm not here to tell anyone what to do, I can say that I've always liked a shotgun for home defense. I used to keep a Remington 870 right next to me at night and a couple other fun tools that we don't need to discuss here.

A pump shotgun also offers some solid advantages. You don't have to worry about any kind of jams. Something goes wrong, rack it again and get back on target.

Of course, pistols and AR-15s also have their pros and cons. It all really comes down to what you're comfortable with and your setting. It's a lot easier to use an AR-15 if you don't have any over-penetration concerns.

What do you think of the footage and what's your preferred home defense firearm? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.