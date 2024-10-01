Chip Kelly Gives Amazing Answer To Difference Between Being Head Coach And OC

The Ohio State Buckeyes are clicking on all cylinders heading into the tough part of their schedule. The defense has been stifling, allowing 14 points or less in all four of their games, and more than seven points just once.

After some slow starts, the offense has been equally impressive, putting up 52, 56, 49 and 38 points in their first four. Their talent is nearly unmatched. They have one of the best head coaches in the country with Ryan Day, and a top level offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. Kelly, obviously being a former head coach himself at Oregon, in the NFL, and with UCLA, is as highly qualified and respected as any offensive playcaller in the sport.

He was asked about the differences he's noticed after taking off the head coaching headseat and moving into the booth to exclusively call plays. And he gave just about the best possible answer.

"You can go to the bathroom between series if you have to," Kelly said. "It's about the only difference I think, it's always kinda tough, Coach Coop can tell you that on the sideline, it's really difficult to say ‘hey, I’m going to leave,' you know what I mean? But there's a bathroom upstairs by the booth if need be."

Chip Kelly Helping Buckeyes Heading Into Tough Midseason Schedule

Well, Kelly's increased, uh, flexibility, has certainly paid off for him and Ohio State heading into the team's tough midseason stretch.

After playing Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall and a rebuilding Michigan State, the Buckeyes face a much more difficult gauntlet moving forward. A home game against a feisty Iowa Hawkeyes defense, cross country trip to face No. 6 Oregon on the road, another home game against Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, before a showdown with No. 7 Penn State in Happy Valley.

Per ESPN's SP+, Ohio State's offense ranks as the ninth best in the country, and after disappointing performances from Texas and Georgia in Week Five, they're now the top ranked team overall. If they're able to get through this stretch unscathed, they'll have cemented their place as a favorite, or perhaps THE favorite, to win a National Championship.

And the Chip Kelly-led offense will be key to helping the Buckeyes reach their lofty expectations. At least he'll be able to take a well-earned break from time to time.