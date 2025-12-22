Questionable Flag Sparks Claims NFL ‘Rigged’ Chiefs–Titans Finish For Certain Bettors

For the non-sports bettors out there, seeing the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 isn't exactly eye-catching. It was a very bad Titans team beating a Chiefs team without Patrick Mahomes that had no postseason aspirations to play for, but in the sports gambling world, that 26-9 scoreline was incredibly significant.

Heading into Sunday's contest in Nashville, the point total was 37.5. Sportsbooks getting within a half-point when the game was all said and done is ridiculous yet scarily common, but that's not the story here; it's that all signs point to the fact that the over should have hit.

With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter and with the Titans leading 23-9, Tennessee running back Tony Pollard found the endzone to make the game 29-9 and cash the over, or so everyone thought.

As the Titans trotted out their extra-point unit onto the field, officials dropped a flag and penalized Tennessee for having an ineligible player on the field. Defensive end Jeffery Simmons lined up as a fullback on the Pollard touchdown run, but according to the officials, never reported as eligible.

This is where things get incredibly hairy, because Simmons is seen on video with his hand raised as he runs onto the field, signaling that he is seeking to report as eligible. Multiple referees appeared to acknowledge Simmons reporting as eligible as well, yet the flag was still thrown on the play.

It's worth noting that the majority of the public's money was on the over, which shouldn't be shocking in the slightest.

On the next play, Pollard nearly scored again, but the Titans were flagged for a block in the back and ultimately settled for a field goal.

I'm not one to jump on conspiracy theories when it comes to sports gambling, especially when the situation doesn't involve a player prop, but it's very difficult not to side with the over bettors in this instance, because it certainly looks like they have every right to question the ending of the contest in Nashville.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker missed a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter, which, if those three points had been put on the board, the over would have hit as well, but talking about a missed field goal isn't quite as fun as alleging NFL refs rigging the end of the game.