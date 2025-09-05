Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Wears Head-Scratching Suit To Season Opener In Brazil

Believe it or not, it wasn't absurdly expensive either

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are getting their respective 2025 NFL seasons underway in Brazil, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sure picked some interesting duds for his trip down to the Southern Hemisphere.

The two AFC West rivals are playing the league's second game at São Paulo's Neo Química Arena after the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers did the same in Week 1 last season.

So, a special game calls for special pre-game clothes, right? Well, that's what Kelce did, but it was a bit of a head-scratching look.

It looks like a pretty standard issue black suit, but it has all kinds of stitching on it, plus, for reasons unknown to me — a guy currently wearing a shirt from Old Navy and jeans that I think I got at Target but can't remember — there's a face stitched on it.

Did he mix up Mexico and Brazil and come dressed as a mariachi singer?

I feel like this really hammers home my argument that while I don't understand fashion, I don't think anyone does either. They just pretend they do to seem cool. There's really no rhyme or reason. That's how you get Stefon Diggs showing up to a game in a letterman jacket, a kilt, and Herman Munster shoes.

But here's what surprised me more than anything else about this getup. Normally, whatever an NFL player wears to a game is ridiculously expensive. Like, I feel like an NFLer could roll up wearing a propeller beanie and somehow it would cost as much as a used Toyota Camry.

But, according to Style By Kelce — an X account that tracks Kelce's fashion choices; yup, it's a thing — this suit isn't actually too expensive.

At least not by lofty NFL standards.

I mean, $895 isn't that cheap for a jacket and pants, but it's not going to induce dry-heaving.

It's an interesting look, though, and we'll see if it has any mojo in it to get the Chiefs off to a 1-0 start.