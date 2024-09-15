Chiefs Starting RB 'Emotional' As He Leaves Arrowhead in Walking Boot

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco left Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals early with a severe ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Based on upsetting postgame details, Pacheco might be out of action for an extended period. He finished the game with 111 total yards of offense.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tackled Pacheco on a rush attempt and rolled up on the RB's right leg, initially prompting concerns of an MCL sprain.

Pacheco was spotted leaving the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium with crutches and a walking boot on his right foot. Pacheco was also reportedly "emotional" after his evaluation.

According to Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell, the budding running back wore a towel over his head to hide his emotions in the locker room.

Pacheco has been a key player in the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl-winning seasons from 2022 to 2023. During that time, Pacheco missed only three games. The speedy player was able to take the starting position from the former starter and LSU great, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

In his two seasons as a starter, Pacheco amassed 2,139 total yards of offense and 14 touchdowns.

Newell added that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was called over to check on Pacheco and eventually consoled his third-year running back. Further tests on Pacheco's ankle are pending.

"The only major injury would (be) Isiah Pacheco," Reid said after the game. "He's having tests on it now, X-Rays and all of that stuff."

Pacheco is the only running back in NFL history to win two Super Bowls in his first two seasons.

With an aging Travis Kelce and limited receiver personnel, the Chiefs offense will surely miss their starting running back if he misses considerable time.

