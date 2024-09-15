Harrison Butker Continues To Silence Critics, Helps Kansas City Chiefs To Win

Harrison Butker is making some people very upset – again.

The man who has majored on making critics unhappy for a slew of reasons, most of them having zero to do with football, is adding actual football to his reasons for them to be upset.

Butker, you see, is really good at his job.

He's may be the best kicker in the NFL right now. And on Sunday evening, he kind of made that case for himself again by connecting on a 51-yard walkoff field goal that delivered a victory to his Kansas City Chiefs.

Butker Delivers On Final Play

The Chiefs just beat their rival Cincinnati Bengals at home, 26-25 with Butkers's bomb of a kick.

The Chiefs lined up for the field goal from their 32 yard line and coach Andy Reid mentioned he'd prefer Butker kicks from the "32 and in," but …

"Normally when you're at the 35-40, somewhere in that area, you're pretty comfortable he can drill it," Reid said. "I hope we're all that good under pressure."

Said quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "It's a special thing to have a kicker like that."

Chalk one up for keeping the Chiefs undefeated as they continue their attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat.

This game was billed as quarterbacks Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes.

Except it turned into Butker versus Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who delivered four field goals of his own.

Butker had two field goals, but his culminated Kansas City's final possession and the final drive of the game. And it was the deciding score. Clutch.

So, of course, bad news for the Butker haters.

The Haters Were Rows Deep

And, who might those folks be?

Well, the folks who hated his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May.

The folks who signed multiple online petitions to get Butker fired by the Chiefs.

The people who wrote op-ed pieces both in The Kansas City Star and other print and online publications calling Butker names, perhaps the most common being mysognyst, homophobe and right-wing Christian.

As if right-wing Christian is an insult.

Anyway, Butker obviously survived the attacks – including the one from the NFL which released a statement saying Butker did not represent the league's views. That statement came in lockstep with GLAAD's online statement and petitions against Butker.

Butker Has Been Responding To Critics

Butker, by the way, has been responding in his own way.

He went to the White House to celebrate last year's Super Bowl win with his teammates when some said he shouldn't be allowed on the trip – considering he ripped Joe Biden in his speech.

He helped save the life of a teammate in a team meeting by alerting trainers the teammate was in distress.

He got himself a contract extension that he negotiated himself.

He obviously didn't get fired or released.

And now, of course, the 51-yard game winner.

"I expect to have a lot of kicks every single game," Butker said. "I expect the game to be close and for the game to end with a game-winning kick."

Harrison Butker is on quite a streak.