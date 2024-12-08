Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Back to Kicking Duties, Still Has Cannon For Leg

Chiefs safety Justin Reid wears many helmets for his team. Reid has knocked down field goals for the Chiefs and handled kickoffs as well.

Reid was back to kicking for the Chiefs on Sunday night, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, and his first boot was powerful. The third-round safety (2018) sent the kick to the back of the end zone for the touchback.

Not bad for a safety.

The Chiefs needed extra help from Reid after suffering injuries to placekickers Harrison Butker and Spencer Shrader.

Reid splits duties with Matthew Wright, who is the Chiefs' interim kicker. Wright booted two field goals in the first half.

Last season, Justin Reid made his debut on the special teams unit. As OutKick's Armando Salguero previously wrote, "But the guy also has a howitzer for a leg, which he's been pitching to coaches so he can use as the new kickoff guy."

The Chiefs and coach Andy Reid have plenty of confidence in their dynamic safety.

