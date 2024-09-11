Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sets The Record Straight On His Family Politics After Donald Trump's Recent Comments

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his stance on discussing politics after a string of high-profile endorsements around him.

Mahomes was asked about politics in a press conference on Wednesday, a relevant question given his teammate Travis Kelce's girlfriend, and world-famous musician, Taylor Swift, announced late Tuesday night she'd be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for inexplicable reasons. And the potential for internal disagreements, given his wife Brittany has seemingly spoken out in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Patrick Mahomes though, doesn't want any part of it.

"Yeah, I think I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," Mahomes said. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family. And so, I think every time I'm on this stage and I get asked these questions, I'm going to refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great."

"I've grown up with people from every aspect of life and every background," he explained. "I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I've grown up in baseball lockers, everything about that is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal. And I think if we can, I mean, we talked about it a while back, I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other. And so I think that's something that I do every single day, and whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views. I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people."

Patrick Mahomes Gives Reasonable Take On Politics, For Once

Mahomes was also asked about if Trump referencing his wife Brittany has any impact on him.

"No, I mean, I think at the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people," he said. "And I think you see is that Brittany (Mahomes) does a lot in the community. I do a lot of in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice. And so it's in the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there. But I can't let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life and try to live it to the best of my ability."

All of these views are eminently reasonable for a celebrity or public figure. No one would be swayed by Mahomes saying he's voting for one political candidate or another. It's a near certainty no one was swayed by his wife supporting Trump. If he doesn't want to comment on it, he doesn't have to. And by avoiding getting into politics, he's also avoiding potentially ostracizing some of his fans.

Some people, like Swift, have apparently decided that the risk of losing fans is worth sharing their absurd political views. Mahomes has taken the opposite strategy, and comes out looking better for it.