Chiefs Fans Invade Nashville To Watch Painful Matchup Against Titans, Completely Take Over Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and Patrick Mahomes is done for the foreseeable future after suffering a torn ACL a week ago, but that did not stop Chiefs fans from completely taking over Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

It's also worth mentioning that this Tennessee Titans squad may be the toughest NFL team to watch of the 21st century, but Chiefs fans couldn't pass up on an opportunity to visit the Music City.

With the city of Nashville growing at warp speed and the Chiefs becoming one of the most jumped-on bandwagon teams in all of sports, it served as the perfect combo for Kansas City fans to overwhelm the home of the Titans.

And when we say overwhelm, we mean it.

Nissan Stadium was a sea of red on Sunday afternoon. Chiefs fans also let their presence be heard by shouting "home of the Chiefs" at the end of the playing of the national anthem, as they do during home games at Arrowhead Stadium.

We see a similar scene at other NFL stadiums around the league whenever the likes of the Dallas Cowboys or Pittsburgh Steelers play visitors, especially in smaller market cities, but this Chiefs fan takeover in Nashville reached a different level.

The only major implication in terms of the result of the game is NFL Draft positioning. The 2-12 Titans are among the favorites to secure the first-overall pick for next year's draft. The franchise snagged the first-overall pick a season ago after posting a 3-14 record and used the first selection on quarterback Cam Ward, who has gone through plenty of growing pains in year one.