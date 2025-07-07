Chiefs Fan Account Gives Kay Adams The "Ick," How Does He Recover?

Does Flippin Chiefs have to delete his account, leave the country, or both?

We've all been there.

You're talking to some girl, perhaps at a bar or maybe the gym, and you say something out-of-pocket.

She might not be feeling your vibe, so at best, she politely excuses herself, and at worst, she tells you off.

Now imagine this happening on the internet for everyone to see, and the girl in question so happens to be superstar NFL analyst/"it girl" Kay Adams.

That sound you just heard was this guy's ego shattering into a million pieces all the way from Overland Park, Kansas.

Now, let me be perfectly clear: I make allusions to my member all the time when discussing my excitement for my football team, so I just want it on record that Flippin Chiefs didn't say anything inherently wrong.

I also don't think he was necessarily hitting on Adams – something few men who interact with her online can confidently say – so I don't want to castigate the guy completely.

But let's leave the erection jokes to just the group chats with the homies, shall we?

So what are some of the next steps now that Flippin Chiefs has summarily faceplanted all over social media?

He has to delete his account now, right?

A lot of the commenters under Adams' repost agree with that assessment.

While some were calling for the deletion of Flippin Chiefs' account, others were taking the opportunity to white knight and shoot their own shot at Adams.

Calm down, sparky! You're in direct violation of the Bro Code, anyway.

Our tragic hero may still want to consider relocating to some exotic locale and rebranding his account, at the very least.

Hell, he could move to France and become Flippin PSG!

Regardless, it's sad to see a fallen soldier exposed out in the open like this.

If a man can't be horned up for the success of his football team's passing attack, then, frankly, I don't want to live in this world anymore.

I thought this was America, dammit!

Keep on keepin' on, Flippin Chiefs.

Women may come and go, but our football teams are forever, and that's the real lesson here.