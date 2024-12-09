Chiefs 'Doink' Game-Winning Kick, Securing Division Title In Primetime Win Over Chargers

Sunday Night Football ended with a bang, better yet, a doink.

The Kansas City Chiefs found their way to victory again in a tight 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.

KC's kicking unit has been dealt several blows this season. Harrison Butker and replacement Spencer Shrader are out with injuries, so Matthew Wright has been assigned as the replacement.

As a twist, the Chiefs are going back to safety Justin Reid to lead in kickoffs.

Wright, an NFL journeyman, had a game to remember.

Wright nailed 4 of 4 field goal attempts, including the game-winning kick from 31 yards out, which doinked in after hitting the left upright.

But even an injured Chiefs team can put away Jim Harbaugh and his resurgent Chargers.

In the echoes of Wright's doinked field goal, fans in the AFC West groaned as the Chiefs secured another close win and another title with their 12-1 record, their ninth-straight division title. Sunday also marked the Chargers' seventh-straight loss to the Chiefs. Harbaugh and the Bolts dropped to 8-5.

