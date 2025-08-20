Bullet Struck Andy Reid’s Office in 2024 While Chiefs Coach Was Inside: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs' practice facility was reportedly shot up in May 2024, and one bullet came 15 feet away from Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was at the practice facility that night.

It took a staggering 15 months after the May 4, 2024 incident for The Kansas City Star to first report that gunfire had struck the Chiefs’ practice facility, something some players and staff had reportedly known from the start.

Three bullets hit the building, and one of them broke into Andy Reid's office as the coach remained at the facility after midnight, which was around the time the shooting happened. The bullet entered "between his bathroom and the entry door to the office."

Reid was reportedly the only person present near the gunfire at the time. No other person was mentioned in the building.

Still, 15 months later, no arrests or charges have been made as the case is being investigated as "aggravated assault."

The attack was also considered random, with no particular individuals believed to have been targeted.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Beccina shared on Wednesday:

"When officers arrived they were told by overnight security that someone in the building alerted them to hearing a noise and observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window.

"Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault. No one was struck, and there were no injuries associated with the incident."

Now, Reid's office is fortified with bulletproof glass, according to the Star. He is expected to take questions on the matter when the Chiefs face off against the Bears on Friday.

It’s an insane story involving Reid, who isn’t just any coach burning the midnight oil, but the man who built Kansas City into a dynasty.

Reid, a three-time Super Bowl winner at Arrowhead, has coached the Chiefs since 2013.

