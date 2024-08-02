Cubs Mike Tauchman Credits Women's Healthcare For His Walk-Off Against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman may have cracked the code for coming up big in crucial moments - at least for him personally - and it's having your wife visit her OBGYN as often as possible.

The Cubs trailed their rival St. Louis Cardinals by a pair of runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night, but were able to erase the deficit and finish the contest in walk-off fashion courtesy of Tauchman.

Facing a 2-2 count with 2 outs in the inning, Tauchman drove a line drive down the left-field line that just stayed fair to drive home Dansby Swanson from second base to deliver a 4-3 win for the home squad.

Wrigley Field erupted in a moment that made you forget, even for a split second, that the Cubs occupy the basement in the NL Central.

After the magic of the moment wore off and Tauchman found a shirt to throw on after his jersey was ripped off on the field, the Illinois native shared how he managed to deliver the game-winning hit. Instead of talking technique or looking for a certain pitch to hit, he made the moment about his wife and the OBGYN appointment she had earlier in the day.

"My wife had an OBGYN appointment this morning," Tauchman said after the win. "And she told me the last walk-off was also we had an appointment that morning. So, I’m gonna start taking her to the doctor…we’re gonna get a lot of appointments in. So, shoutout women’s health care.

Tauchman managing to say "shoutout women's healthcare" with a completely straight face is impressive, because it's absolutely hilarious.

Having not one, but two walk-offs on the same day your wife visits the doctor is certainly something. It's impossible to compare it to anything else in sports really, because it's just that random, but it's the randomness of it that makes it so great and ‘so baseball.’