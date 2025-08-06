Cubs' President Admits Known Risk In Trading For Pitcher Mike Soroka In Wildly Embarrassing Scene

The Chicago Cubs trade deadline moves, or lack thereof, were already under major scrutiny as the franchise opted to play things incredibly safe despite sitting one game back of the division lead at the end of July. Fast-forward a week, and things in Chicago look worse than anyone on the outside could have imagined.

As for the folks in the Cubs' front office, well, they were well aware things may blow up in their face with one move, but opted to take on the risk anyway.

The Cubs acquired pitcher Mike Soroka from the Washington Nationals on deadline day. He made his first start for his new club on Monday, but exited the contest after just two innings of action due to shoulder discomfort.

Soroka is now on the injured list after throwing just 31 pitches in a Cubs' uniform, but based on the admission from team president Jed Hoyer, he was aware this scenario could have played out.

"We knew the velocity was trending down," Hoyer said on Tuesday afternoon. Given the market, given the asking price ... we felt like it was a good bet to make. Right now, it's not looking like a good bet."

"That risk profile was known," Hoyer said of Soroka's dip in velocity before the trade. "We spent a lot of time on that. ... We did a lot of due diligence, a ton of research, and if it doesn't work out, it's on me."

The Cubs only traded away two prospects to acquire Soroka, neither of them being highly rated within the farm system, but that shouldn't overlook the fact that Hoyer made the move knowing the team would need production out of Soroka given the Cubs' lack of firepower at the tail-end of the starting rotation.

The ceiling feels like it's falling around Wrigley Field at the moment with the combination of a lazy trade deadline day and the Cubs' offense falling into a serious rut to begin August.

The Cubs held a four-game lead in the National League Central on July 6, but on August 6, the team is four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.