Cubs Pay Tribute To Charlie Kirk After Shocking Assassination In Utah

Kirk was from the Chicago area and was a Cubs fan

Tributes continue to pour in for Charlie Kirk in the wake of the activist and media personality's horrific assassination this week in Utah.

One of these tributes came from one of Kirk's favorite teams, the Chicago Cubs.

Kirk grew up in the Chicago area, and on Friday, his hometown team held a moment to remember him before Friday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field.

The moment of silence was preceded by a statement condemning political violence.

The Cubs also lowered their American flag to half-staff in adherence with a proclamation from President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News Digital, Tyler Bowyer, Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point USA, which Kirk founded, had said that the team would be honoring the late political activist.

This comes one day after the New York Yankees held a moment of silence ahead of their game against the Detroit Tigers, which also featured President Trump in attendance.

The NFL also held a moment of silence ahead of Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event.

The 31-year-old was killed by a single shot that appeared to have been fired from on top of a building near where the event was taking place. A multi-day manhunt ensued as authorities tried to track down the alleged assassin.

On Friday, it was announced that authorities had arrested the suspected assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, after a family friend reached out to authorities with information about the case.