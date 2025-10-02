Padres Pitching Can't Overcome Disappearing Offense As Cubs Advance To NLDS

The San Diego Padres seemed to have the formula down for postseason success: build a dominant bullpen. Entering the Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Padres' bullpen had been baseball's best. Then on Wednesday, the Padres somehow looked even better.

Starter Dylan Cease was forced out of the game after just 3.2 innings in a tight, 1-0 game. But San Diego's pen was virtually un-hittable afterward. Adrian Morejon went 2.1 perfect innings. Mason Miller had one of the most dominant performances we've ever seen, throwing the hardest pitch ever recorded in the postseason at 104.5mph. He, too, didn't allow a hit, striking out 5 in 1.2 innings. Robert Suarez got the save, getting through 1.1 innings with just one hit allowed. The Padres' 3-0 win forced a decisive game three on Thursday, with a plan in place to once again rely on the pen to pitch San Diego to the NLDS.

And it would have worked too, if the offense hadn't almost completely disappeared. And Michael Busch hadn't been around to give the Cubs some much-needed insurance.

Padres Can't Outpitch Their Offensive Woes Against Cubs

Starter Yu Darvish went just one inning, allowing two runs on four hits, as a Pete Crow-Armstrong single plated the go-ahead run in the second inning. Despite twice loading the bases with nobody out, the Cubs scored just two. But the Padres offense disappeared through the middle innings.

They had baserunners every inning from the 4th through the 8th, but thanks to struggling with runners in scoring position and a poorly timed double play, couldn't push a run across.

Michael Busch though, could. In the bottom of the seventh, the Cubs' first baseman launched a solo homer off Padres' closer Robert Suarez to move the Cubs lead to 3-0.

That would prove pivotal as the Cubs' bullpen faltered in the ninth.

Jackson Merrill led off with a home run to cut the lead to 3-1. Then after a blown strike three call to Xander Bogaerts, Brad Keller hit back-to-back Padres to put the tying runs on base. But third baseman Matt Shaw made a tough play to get Jake Cronenworth at first, and Freddy Fermin just got underneath a first-pitch fastball to end it.

What a series, and what a frustrating way for the Padres season to end.

Once again, San Diego won the trade deadline, adding Mason Miller, and seeming to address their issues on offense. Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano came over from Baltimore, and Fermin stabilized their poor catching situation. But Laureano missed the series with an injury, and struggles from team leaders like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were too much to overcome.

In theory, having the best bullpen in the sport is a recipe for postseason success. In reality, you have to have a lead in order for the bullpen to matter.

For the Cubs, this sets up a massive NL Central rivalry series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago hadn't won a postseason series since 2017, and is now just three wins from reaching the NLCS. Milwaukee had the best record in baseball at 97-55, but was just 15-15 over the last 30.

San Diego now heads into an offseason of turnover. O'Hearn is a free agent. Michael King has a mutual option. Luis Arraez and Dylan Cease are free agents. Though at least the Padres are finally no longer paying Eric Hosmer. Addressing their flailing offense will be priority number one, but building a rotation potentially without King and Cease isn't going to be easy.