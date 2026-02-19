Chicago Bears Poised To Become Latest Major Business To Leave A Blue State And Relocate In A Red State

The exodus of big businesses from blue (Democrat-controlled) states to red (Republican-controlled) states is inarguable against the mountain of evidence we've seen in the past year. But when the trend includes the Chicago Bears moving out of Illinois and to Indiana, the message of corporate flight is bound to echo nationally.

The Bears on Thursday watched intently as the Indiana senate passed Senate Bill 27 that would fund a $2 billion stadium development proposal near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana. The vote was a unanimous 24-0, sending a clear message: Indiana wants the Bears to move and play in Indiana.

The Illinois House of Representatives also sent the Bears a strong message on Thursday when a committee set to discuss an Illinois stadium project canceled its 8 a.m. meeting.

Action versus inaction.

And guess which one the Bears welcome?

Bears Laud Indiana Stadium

"The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date," the Bears said in a statement. "We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana.

"We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe.

"We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

The statement didn't say it, but this seems like the Bears bidding adieu to Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and governor JB Pritzker, who have obviously not done enough to keep one of the NFL's legacy franchises in Chicago and Illinois.

(It's almost like governance matters).

A spokesperson for Pritzker said the governor was "surprised to see a statement lauding Indiana and ignoring Illinois."

Indiana governor Mike Braun, meanwhile, took something of a victory lap on Thursday following the unanimous vote in the legislature.

Braun: Strong Relationship With Bears

"Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears," Braun wrote on X. "We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal.

"If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly.

"The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers.

"We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers."

Bears Exodus Mirrors Other Businesses

A cynic might say the Bears are using Indiana as leverage to exact a deal out of Illinois. But that would be a major surprise to Indiana politicians.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston told the House Ways and Means committee on Thursday that, "There’s a shared commitment between both these parties (the Bears and the state) to make this happen."

If the Bears and Indiana finalize this move, it would mark the latest in what has been an avalanche of businesses moving out of blue states and into red states recently.

In the last year:

Palantir Technologies moved its headquarters from Colorado to Florida.

Public Storage moved from California to Texas.

Elon Musk's X Corp. moved from California to Texas.

Chevron Corporation moved from California to Texas.

This month, Boeing announced its defense, space and security division is moving its headquarters out of Virginia, which went blue in the most recent election, and is headed to Missouri.

It now looks like the Bears will follow the wave.