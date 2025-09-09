Chicago Bears Abandoning Plans For New Downtown Stadium, Will Move To Suburbs

The Chicago Bears took yet another loss on the field on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and they took arguably an even bigger loss off of it.

For several years, the Bears organization has been pursuing the idea of replacing an aging Soldier Field with a brand-new stadium next to Lake Michigan. That stadium had been estimated to cost somewhere between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, with the majority of costs covered by the Bears.

Apparent disagreements between the Bears and the city however, stalled momentum on that ambitious project. As a result, the organization started focusing its efforts on another site in the suburb of Arlington Heights that it purchased several years ago.

This week, they all but confirmed that, like so many others, they're set to move out of the city of Chicago in the near future.

Bears Will Build New Stadium In Arlington Heights

In an open letter published on Monday, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren announced the Bears' intention to move forward solely with the site in Arlington Heights.

"This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding," the letter says. "The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50 percent of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site. The project provides us the opportunity to build a stadium and mixed-use development that will benefit our fans, our region, and our future together. Most importantly, the new stadium will elevate the fan experience with easy access, whether by Metra train directly to the site or a short drive with ample parking and tailgating, creating a vital connection between Chicago and the broader Cook County community, ensuring every fan feels at home."

It continues by saying ownership did not want to rely on financial contributions from the state, though it does seek property tax and infrastructure benefits. Arlington Heights, Warren writes, allows that to be accomplished.

"In evaluating options for a new stadium, the focus of the McCaskey family has been clear: build a world-class stadium that requires zero money from the State of Illinois for its construction. We are partnering with political, labor, business, and community leaders across Illinois to develop a plan for property tax certainty and a fair contribution toward essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire community. Arlington Heights is the only site within Cook County that meets that standard. It allows us to better serve our fan base and deliver a truly transformative and elevated gameday experience."

The new stadium site will also have a "fixed roof" and "mixed-use development" nearby.

It's unfortunate for fans in the city of Chicago that the Bears are leaving town. And the Soldier Field setting, just a few blocks from the heart of the city and virtually on Lake Michigan, was unmatched. Then there's the iconic, classic exterior facade. That said, a brand new, much warmer, building, would allow the region and the team to host more big events. Like a potential 2031 Super Bowl, the Final Four, College Football Playoff games, and the like.

They'll just all be out in the suburbs.