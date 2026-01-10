Chicago Bears And Green Bay Packers Square Off -- Before The Game

Bears and Packers players from both teams stream toward each other as coaches and officials intervene

It is the oldest rivalry in the NFL, going back 104 years, and clearly the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers brought some pent-up feelings from those years to Saturday's Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field as the two teams squared off before the game even began.

Packers And Bears Show Dislike

Apparently, someone said something to someone in a different uniform near the end of the teams' warmup sessions and that led to stuff…

…which led to both teams squaring off near midfield.

As players wished each other peace and prosperity (not really), teammates from both sides streamed toward each other. Coaches, staff from both sides and officials tried to keep players away from each other.

A pregame fight in which a punch is thrown, by the way, is every bit as much a reason for a disqualification as one during the game.

Apparently it didn't reach those heights.

No One Disqualified

No one was thrown out despite the abundance of testosterone.

Just a lot of chirping

It must be noted these two teams have a history – as in the past and this year.

Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously announced he owns Chicago.

Last year, when Bears coach Ben Johnson was hired, he said the following about Packers coach Matt LaFleur at his introductory press conference in reference to his time with the Detroit Lions:

"To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year," Johnson said.

Shots fired!

Well, LaFleur obviously didn't love it and responded with a drive-by handshake for Johnson after the Packers beat the Bears in their first meeting on Dec. 7.

Dislike Between Teams Undeniable

That game also featured a little moment in which Bears receiver Luther Burden grabbed defensive back Keisean Nixon by the throat when Nixon wandered too close to the Chicago huddle.

The two teams split their two games this season while the Bears won the NFC North and Green Bay finished second.

That doesn't matter anymore.

Records don't matter in the playoffs. Only the dislike acquired over many years.

It's on.