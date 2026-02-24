Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Makes Logical Argument Against An NFL DEI Policy

INDIANAPOLIS – During its push to add DEI practices that incentivize the hiring of minority candidates in coaching and the front office leadership, the NFL added a rule that provided additional draft pick compensation to teams developing those minority hires.

And Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday he thinks the NFL's policy is "strange."

Poles, by the way, is black – which doesn't matter not one iota other than he's probably insulated from charges of racism for voicing his opinion.

Poles: NFL Rule Is Odd

"I'll be honest, I think it is a little strange," Poles said during a media session at the Scouting Combine of Resolution JC-2A which was adopted in 2020. "I mean, at the end of the day, you should want to develop your staff, regardless of the color of their skin. I think that's important.

"I think we take a lot of pride with the Bears on how we have our setup. And I take a lot of pride in that. So, to be compensated for that, that's a little strange. I mean, I saw the Chiefs get a pick because of me, and then I watched that player go and play. It's just a little odd."

Despite this being odd, Poles is fully on board with his team being awarded draft picks for the Falcons' hiring of new general manager Ian Cunningham, who is black.

Cunningham was hired after he served as a Baltimore Ravens scout from 2008 to 2016, then worked in the Philadelphia Eagles front office from 2017 to 2021 before joining the Bears as the assistant GM from 2022 through last season.

Cunningham Told Cousins Of His Release

The Falcons hired Cunningham in January and everyone in that organization believes the Bears deserve compensatory third-round picks from the NFL for Cunningham, whom they contend is making the major personnel decisions. The NFL has not awarded that pick because it has apparently ruled Cunningham isn't the team's top personnel department decision maker.

The NFL points to Matt Ryan as the top guy in Atlanta despite the fact it was Cunning who told Kirk Cousins he was being released by next month.

And this is where the disagreement is making for strange bedfellows.

The Falcons want their NFC rival Bears to be rewarded for "developing" Cunningham. And while Poles would welcome the draft picks, he obviously doesn't really believe in the rule that is an offshoot of the Rooney Rule.

Bears Submit Review To NFL To Gain Picks

"But at the end of the day, if they think that's what's best to help incentivize, then that's what they want to do," Poles said.

Notice Poles didn't say he agrees that's what's best. He did add, however, that he's spoken to the NFL and submitted a formal review to get clarity and perhaps his draft picks anyway.

"But at the end of the day, like I said, that's not the purpose of why we develop our staff," Poles added, "but if that's the rule that they have in place, then I think it's very clear in the situation what should happen. But we'll see what they think."