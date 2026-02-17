Chicago Cubs Reveal New One-Word Slogan Ahead Of New Season, And Its Simplicity Makes It Great

Team slogans mean absolutely nothing. Outside of being able to throw a slogan on merchandise and sell new items to fans, they essentially serve no purpose at all, but as we live in the year 2026 and sports fans crave something ‘new’ year after year, teams have no choice but to play along.

The Chicago Cubs, a franchise most beloved for its history and traditions, have jumped on the trend of adopting and promoting a new slogan ahead of a new season. The team revealed the slogan for 2026 earlier this week, and to say it kept things simple this time around would be an understatement.

This year's slogan for the Cubbies is simply 'This.'

The team rolling out the slogan with brackets surrounding [This], accompanied by a montage of highlights from over the years, is admittedly great.

Straight to the point, nothing fancy, and it doesn't come across as the team trying too hard to make something out of nothing. The Cubs don't exactly need some sort of groundbreaking slogan or social media push to grab the fanbase, given that it's already one of the most die-hard in all of professional sports.

There is also the fact that [This] is leaps and bounds better than the slogans the team has rolled out in the past.

In 2015, the slogan was simply ‘Lets Go,' which is about as bad as it gets, only to be followed in 2017 with ‘Thats Cub.’ In 2021, the team went with ‘Cub Together,' and last season the Cubs rolled with ‘Be Here For It.’

This, again, doesn't matter, but in a sports world that is filled with promotional stunts that are a complete flop from Day 1, it's only right we tip our cap to ones that show improvement and at least a touch of creativity.