Caitlin Clark's Former Bully Chennedy Carter Kisses Fan's Breasts In Bizarre Interaction

Chennedy Carter led the Chicago Sky in scoring during the 2024 WNBA season, but did not re-sign with Chicago or any other franchise in the league for the 2025 campaign, and it doesn't take too much digging to discover why.

While Carter is indisputably a gifted player, she's not one to shy away from letting her temper flare. She quickly became enemy No. 1 of Caitlin Clark last season after delivering a cheap shot on the Indiana Fever rookie early in the season.

Shouldering the most-popular women's basketball player to the floor, refusing to answer questions about the blatant cheap shot, and then liking social media posts mocking the non-basketball play is a recipe to get shunned from the league, which appears to be what happened to Carter ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

You can't blame the front offices of any WNBA teams for looking past Carter's scoring ability and deciding not to bring her into the fold. Carter does not sell tickets, but Clark is making the league relevant for the first time ever, so keeping Clark's bully off a roster is a wise business decision.

Carter is still playing professional basketball, having signed a contract this season with Adelita de Chichuahua, a team in the top women's league in Mexico.

Just as she did a year ago in the WNBA, Carter is putting up big numbers, averaging just under 17 points per game, and she's also continued to make headlines that have nothing to do with her play on the floor.

Following one of her team's recent games, a group of fans gathered outside the team tunnel in hopes of getting photos and an autograph from Carter, and one fan got much more than that.

One female fan asked Carter to sign her chest. Carter obliged and then leaned over and kissed her chest.

While the woman didn't seem to have any sort of issue with Carter kissing her chest, that doesn't make the interaction any less strange or awkward.

It's clear that Carter is already a beloved player south of the border, but leaning over and randomly kissing a stranger's breasts is one of the wildest interactions imaginable. Inappropriate is another word that comes to mind, and it'll be interesting to see if anything comes of this in terms of the league and Carter.