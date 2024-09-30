Idiot Fan Throws Drink On Bengals RB: WATCH

A very dumb fan decided to pour a drink on Bengals running back Chase Brown.

Brown rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-24 win for Cincy on the road. He put on a show during the first win of the season for the Bengals.

Not only did he ball out against the Panthers, but it was also easily his best game of the season. Unfortunately, someone wanted to ruin it.

Fan pours drink on Chase Brown.

A video tweeted by Marshall Kramsky shows a fan at Bank of America Stadium pouring a drink on Brown as he left the field.

To Brown's credit, he barely had a reaction at all and kept his composure. You can watch the idiotic moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I will never understand why fans behave this way. It simply makes no sense. Talking trash to players is one thing. It's part of the game.

There's nothing wrong with that. In fact, I'd argue it should be encouraged as long as it doesn't cross a line. Just understand the players (hopefully) might give it right back.

However, there's a big difference between talking trash and throwing drinks at people. Everyone thinks they're a tough guy when they're separated by a barrier.

We all know people behave a lot differently face to face than they do when they have a sense of security, safety and protection.

Make smarter decisions, folks. It's really not that difficult. Let me know what you think of the incident and Brown's reaction at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.