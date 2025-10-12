Colts Player Knocked Cold During Warmups After Colliding With Teammate

It was a bizarre Week 6 for the Colts (5-1), even with a win against Arizona.

Injuries piled on the Indianapolis Colts during warm-ups, in one of the most baffling turns of Week 6. Backup QB Anthony Richardson suffered an odd setback before kickoff when an elastic training band snapped into his eye during pregame drills. He was forced to skip the game as an inactive and head to the hospital.

READ: Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson Suffers Another Embarrassing Setback

One freak injury was alarming enough, but then came another.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was set to play against the Arizona Cardinals until a collision during warm-ups left him concussed. As Ward ran coverage simulations, tight end Drew Ogletree barreled into him with a shoulder hit that caught Ward in the face.

The veteran CB flailed and lay motionless, seemingly knocked out from Ogletree's hit.

Colts personnel rushed over to check the injured player. FOX video replay showed the full-force collision.

Ward, 29, had signed a three-year deal worth up to $60 million in March.

Despite the chaos, the Colts regrouped. Head coach Shane Steichen faced off against former Eagles colleague Jonathan Gannon, now leading the Cardinals.

In a strange afternoon that began with accidents and ended with resilience, Steichen’s Colts held on for a tight 31-27 win.

The Colts (5-1) walked away with a win, but after two freak injuries before kickoff, it was anything but a normal Sunday.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela