Colts Player Knocked Cold During Warmups After Colliding With Teammate

It was a bizarre Week 6 for the Colts (5-1), even with a win against Arizona.

Injuries piled on the Indianapolis Colts during warm-ups, in one of the most baffling turns of Week 6. Backup QB Anthony Richardson suffered an odd setback before kickoff when an elastic training band snapped into his eye during pregame drills. He was forced to skip the game as an inactive and head to the hospital.

One freak injury was alarming enough, but then came another.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was set to play against the Arizona Cardinals until a collision during warm-ups left him concussed. As Ward ran coverage simulations, tight end Drew Ogletree barreled into him with a shoulder hit that caught Ward in the face.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28:  Charvarius Ward #7 of the Indianapolis Colts on field during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The veteran CB flailed and lay motionless, seemingly knocked out from Ogletree's hit. 

Colts personnel rushed over to check the injured player. FOX video replay showed the full-force collision. 

Ward, 29, had signed a three-year deal worth up to $60 million in March.

Despite the chaos, the Colts regrouped. Head coach Shane Steichen faced off against former Eagles colleague Jonathan Gannon, now leading the Cardinals. 

In a strange afternoon that began with accidents and ended with resilience, Steichen’s Colts held on for a tight 31-27 win.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 21: Charvarius Ward #7 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the NFL 2025 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Colts (5-1) walked away with a win, but after two freak injuries before kickoff, it was anything but a normal Sunday.

