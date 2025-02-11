Charlotte Hornets Want Answers Following Lakers' Rescinded Trade For Center Mark Williams

The Charlotte Hornets want another look at the failed trade that intended to send center Mark Williams to the Lakers in exchange for LA rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish (adding a future draft pick and a pick swap).

On Saturday, LA revoked the trade after uncovering several issues regarding Williams' failed physical.

The deal was called off, but Charlotte responded days later by asking the NBA to investigate — clearly feeling that Mark Williams was healthy and that the Lakers unjustly rescinded the trade.

Williams has missed 28 games this season and, throughout three seasons, has missed more than half of the games due to injury.

(It seems like Charlotte knew they were getting an injured player off their roster…)

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hornets are pushing the NBA to explore solutions to the botched trade that was initially agreed upon before the deadline but unraveled just days later — leaving both teams with nothing but a failed deal and unanswered questions.

The Lakers were far from pleased with Mark Williams' failed physical exams. Despite his spotty injury history being acknowledged by GM Rob Pelinka before the trade was agreed upon, whatever they uncovered in his medical checks clearly raised even more red flags beyond what they initially bargained for.

As a result of the failed trade, the Lakers were left without a solid option at center, having traded Anthony Davis to Dallas the week prior. On Tuesday, LA picked up veteran center Alex Len to help fill the void.

One guy who took the trade news on the chin was Knecht, the Lakers' first-round pick this season. After returning to the Lakers following the botched deal, Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged that Knecht would be eased back into action, needing more time to ‘process’ what happened in the past week. Knecht is expected to play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

As for the Mark Williams trade and the NBA's investigation, that deal is about as dead as DEI in 2025.

