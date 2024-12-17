Charlotte Hornets Apologize For Giving Kid A PS5, Then Taking It Away

The Charlotte Hornets are apologizing after it appears that they got caught trying to pull a fast one on a kid who thought he had won a PlayStation 5… only to have it yanked away from him when the cameras were off.

According to Yahoo Sports, the team had a kid come down onto the court during the second quarter of its Monday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The young fan read a letter to Santa while the Hornets mascot, Hugo, was dressed like Santa.

In the letter, the kid asked for a PS5 and, lo and behold, a bag was brought over to him with a PS5 in it.

However, once the cameras cut away, the team took back the PS5.

The kid still got a jersey, which is cool… it just isn't a PS5. I have one. They're fun.

It appears that this was some kind of weird skit or bit gone awry with the kid and even some of those cheerleaders unaware that the kid wouldn't actually get to keep the console.

That makes more sense than an NBA team thinking it could give a kid a game console and then take it from him in front of an arena full of people, with no repercussions.

But still, it's a bad look, and on Tuesday the team issued an apology.

What an apology. A "skit" that "missed the mark." Is that what that was?

(Quick aside: I hate the word "skit." I did some sketch comedy in college and people called a sketch we did a "skit." I think that's because a "skit" is just a "sketch" that sucks.)

I also love that they worked a basketball analogy in there. Completely unnecessary, but for some reason they were like, "We're a basketball team, it is our duty to shoehorn in a basketball analogy."

It probably shouldn't have gotten to this point, but good on the Hornets for making things right by getting that kid a PS5 (they just missed Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales; tough luck) and a VIP experience.