WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Has Hilarious Reaction To Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction

You've got to think that for professional wrestlers, one of the most unfortunate things that can happen during a match — barring an injury, of course — is a wardrobe malfunction.

Well, during the latest edition of SmackDown on Friday night, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair had to deal with exactly that.

But luckily, she had a great sense of humor about it.

READ: WWE SUPERSTAR CHARLOTTE FLAIR HITS INSTAGRAM WITH A STUNNER OFF THE TOP ROPE

Flair is one of the most decorated women's pro wrestlers of all time and is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions along with Alexa Bliss.

On Friday night, Flair was in the ring on her own for a singles match against Nia Jax.

During the match, Flair appeared to have a slight "problem" with her ring gear. This prompted the WWE to do what it usually does in this situation, which is cut to black.

Of course, that draws a little more attention to the fact that something went awry, but of course, it's better to err on the side of nip-slipping caution.

That probably wasn't how Flair anticipated her time at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, but, hey, it comes with the territory.

In fact, Flair has had a couple of "those" over the years, and that led to a very funny response on social media.

"I'm going to start wrestling in the robes," she wrote, replying to a fan asking if she had indeed had a wardrobe malfunction.

Those robes she's referring to are the ones she enters the ring in, and those would be just a little hard to wrestle in.

Yeah, it seems like that might be a little tough.

High marks to Flair for having a sense of humor about the kind of moment that would leave most of us red-faced.

Heck, I think we've all had that nightmare where we're in front of a sell-out Bon Secours Wellness Arena and realize we're not wearing any clothes.