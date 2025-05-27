Charlie Woods Puts Together Diabolical Scorecard, Shoots Under Par In AJGA Event With Just Three Pars

Tiger Woods' son had quite the day in round one of a big-time junior golf tournament.

Jordan Spieth walked, so Charlie Woods could run.

Charlie, Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son, found himself tied for 13th out of 71 players after posting a 2-under 70 in Monday's first round of the AJGA Team Taylormade Invitational in Florida. While plenty of players in the junior tournament shot under par in the opening round, Woods' round was as unique as they come.

Woods made just three pars on the day, which should serve as a precursor to just how wild and colorful his scorecard was at the end of the day.

After starting birdie-bogey, things got wild for young Woods, and fast.

Woods made a triple bogey on the Par 4 third hole, and followed that up with a streak of birdie-bogey-birdie, before making his first par of the day on the Par 3 seventh hole. He didn't make another par until he walked off of the 15th green.

When it was all said and done, Woods made eight birdies, five bogeys, three pars, one triple bogey, and one eagle.

The old golf saying of ‘they don’t ask how, just how many' does not apply to this particular round for Woods, because how he managed to get around 18 holes in red figures with those numbers is borderline unfathomable.

Charlie Woods Makes Hole-In-One At The PNC Championship, Shares Awesome Celebration With Dad Tiger

If Woods hadn't made a triple bogey on the third hole and carded a par, he would have been tied atop the leaderboard heading into day two.

Charlie Woods is currently ranked 604 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings with this week's Team TaylorMade Invitational being his third start on the elite junior tour in 2025. He finished T-25 in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March, which is a strong finish in one of the most elite junior tournaments in the United States.